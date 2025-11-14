Ariana Grande's fan faces charges after scary incident in Singapore 

A man who abruptly grabbed Ariana Grande at the premiere of her upcoming film, Wicked: For Good, in Singapore, landed in legal trouble.
On Friday, November 14, BBC reported that the singer-turned-actress’s attacker, who identified as Australian man named Johnson Wen, the Singapore court announced its verdict to charge him with being a public nuisance.
He potentially faces up to three months in jail, a fine of $2,000, and both deportation and a ban from Singapore.
For the unversed, this update comes a day after an unknown man, Johnson Wen, jumped on Ariana Grande during her appearance at the yellow carpet of her forthcoming film, Wicked: For Good.
In the viral photos and footage, the actress was seen being defended by her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who shouted at the security guards to protect Grande.
According to Wen’s Instagram handle, who is known as Pyjama Man, this is not the first time he has attacked a celebrity during the events. Before Wicked’s event, he jumped on the stage during Katy Perry and The Weeknd concerts.
As of now, neither the Wicked: For Good team nor Ariana Grade has broken her silence over the incident and the attacker.
Notably, Wicked: For Good will premiere in theatres on November 21, 2025.