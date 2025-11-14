Selena Gomez teases live performance comeback on ONE condition 

Entertainment

Selena Gomez has teases a potential live performance in the future on one major condition.

The Rare beauty founder hasn't performed on stage in two years, with her last appearance being on October 1, 2023, when she joined Coldplay on stage to perform their duet single Let Somebody Go.

During her latest episode of The Zane Lowe Interview podcast, Selena shared, “I don’t know about ever performing. I don’t know about award shows or any sort of shows, that’s too vulnerable, it’s also just, not everyone is there to support what you are doing.”

The Only Murders in the Building star added, “However the idea of doing, I don’t know, an acoustic set or some sort of soft version I would love to do that, I miss being with fans for sure.”

Selena admitted that she loves acting because it lets her step into someone else's world, but performing live as herself feels "a bit more frightening."

The Disney alum added, "So I’m fully aware of my tendencies. But I do feel the connection is so strong when I’m onstage and I can actually feel the power of what my music stands for.”

To note, Selena released collaborative studio album I Said I Love You First with Benny Blanco.

