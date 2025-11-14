Entertainment

Taylor Swift's rare handwritten note to late Liam Payne goes up for auction

The 'Night Changes' hitmaker died in October last year after falling from his hotel's balcony in Argentina

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Taylor Swift's long-hidden note to Liam Payne is set to be auctioned a month after the late singer's first death anniversary.

The Cruel Summer singer wrote the sweet note to the deceased One Direction musician back in 2017.

However, the sweet handwritten letter from Swift to Liam has now been going up for auction on December 2nd this year, according to People.

In the heart-touching note, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician told the Night Changes hitmaker that she is still cheering him on for his solo career.

The Life of a Showgirl crooner wrote the letter in 2017, ahead of her joint performance with Liam at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena.

Notably, the Taylor Swift letterhead paper read, "Liam, Long time no see! I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there. I’m obsessed with Bedroom Floor. It’s great to see you from afar; I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!"

She also gave a nod to the late singer's song, Bedroom Floor, which he released in October 2017.

This letter resurfaced on social media a month after fans commemorated the first death anniversary of Liam Payne, who tragically died after falling from his hotel's balcony in CasaSur Palermo Hotel, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For the uninitiated, Liam Payne died on October 16th, 2024, at the age of 31.   

