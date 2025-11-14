Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber co-host 2025 GQ Men of the Year Party

Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney served unmatched timeless glamour at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Party.
On Thursday night, the Rhode founder and Euphoria star teamed up to co-host the star studded event alongside some other renowned celebrities.
The other co-hosts include Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, SZA, Oscar Isaac, Clipse’s Pusha T and Malice.
GQ noted that the “dress code was ’90s Hollywood Red Carpet—which can go any which way, depending on which style gods you worship. Rock a backwards Kangol and a tracksuit if you’re feeling like LL Cool J.”
For the star-studded event, Hailey opted for a Gucci black sheer tulle dress with embroidered black beads, featuring a low open back and black underwear with crystal GG strass detail.
Meanwhile, Sydney looked chic in black velvet Versace dress, which she paired with a choker necklace.
The vintage gown came from founder Gianni Versace’s fall 1995 collection for the hallowed fashion house.
As per media outlet, the event was hosted by “Quenlin Blackwell and How Long Gone hosts Jason Stewart and Chris Black. You don't want to miss all the nostalgic ’90s outfits—we spotted some backwards suits à la Céline Dion, not to mention performances by our very special musical guest MJ Lenderman.”
To note, last year’s MOTY hosts and cover stars include John Mulaney, Pharrell Williams, and Dwayne Johnson.