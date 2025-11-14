Shakira brings her sons to world premiere of new film 'Zootopia 2' 

Shakira and her two sons, Milan and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, turned heads during the world premiere of their new film, Zootopia 2.
The Waka Waka hitmaker attended the special screening of the family-comedy movie, which is set to premiere on November 26.
On Thursday, November 13, the mom of two and her two grown-up kids made a colorful statement in matching outfits.
The two kids, whom Shakira shares with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, twinned in custom purple tuxedos with matching bow ties and bright white sneakers, while Shakira sported a high-neck, long-sleeve dress.
To complete her casual look, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer tied her long brunette hair in a high ponytail.
This sighting of Shakira comes a few days before wrapping her ongoing seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker commenced her world tour on February 11 this year and is set to conclude it on December 11.
Throughout the concert tour, Shakira has been supporting her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she released on March 22 last year.