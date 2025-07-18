Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis at 79

In a heartbreaking new update, Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer.
The 79-year-old Australian actor, who is best known for his role as Robert Scorpio on hit ABC sitcom General Hospital, left his fans shattered after his representative, Anthony Turk, announced the sad update.
Turk began the statement, writing, “While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family.”
"As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family,” he added.
The statement continued, "Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever.”
Tristan Rogers’ acting career:
Tristan Rogers stepped into the glamorous world of entertainment with the 1970 TV series, The Link Men, in which he played the role of detective constable Ray Gamble.
His big screen debut came in 1972 feature film titled Four Dimensions of Greta.
Since 1970, the actor has entertained fans for decades with his incredible performances, with his last appearance being in 2019’s Studio City.