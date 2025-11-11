Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice has made her first official public appearance just days after she was spotted hugging her sister Eugenie on a street.
The elder daughter of the disgraced royal, Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson continues to serve monarchy despite ongoing family crisis surrounding her parents.
Nearly two weeks after King Charles formally stripped her dad of his Royal titles, honours and styles in an official announcement on October 30, Beatrice visited Borne research laboratories on Monday, November 10 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
The visit marks Beatrice's first since becoming the patron of the charity in March this year.
Borne, where her own daughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi was born prematurely in January - works to end premature births.
The 37-year-old royal praised the work of the charity as "incredibly close and personal to me following the early arrival of my second daughter".
Beatrice made the appearance alongside Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin, whose own daughter Charlotte was born three months early in 2017, weighing just 2lb 8oz.
During their visit, the duo met the clinicians leading Borne's research and scientists working on projects investigating the role of inflammation in pregnancy, the development of new treatments to help prevent babies from being born too early and causes of preterm labour.
As per a video obtained by The Sun last week, the York sisters were seen hugging in the street of London on the same day their dad was ordered to appear before Congress and officially stripped of his titles.