Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture

  • By Web Desk
  |
Lee Min-ho is celebrating Pachinko 2’s major accomplishment in a heartwarming way.

Recently, the Emmy Awards released its official nomination list for 2025, in which Min-ho’s renowned drama series bagged two nominations.

To celebrate this major accomplishment of his 2024 hit series, the Legend of the Blue Sea star made a sweet gesture by reposting Blue Marble Pictures posts on his official Instagram Stories.

In the posts, the production house shared that Pachinko 2 has been nominated in the categories of Outstanding Cinematography for a Series and Outstanding Production Design.

P.C. Instagram/actorleeminho
P.C. Instagram/actorleeminho

“Let’s live for today. Congratulations to our Director of Photography Ante Cheng @antecheng on his nomination for excellence in cinematography for Pachinko Season 2! Our sincere thanks to @televisionacad for the recognition,” they wrote in the first post.

In the second, the production house penned, “Congratulations to our Production Designer Ruth Ammon, Supervising Art Director Larry Spittle, Supervising Art Director Eric Jeon, and Set Designer Ann Victoria Smart for excellence in production design for Pachinko Season 2! Our sincere thanks to @televisionacad for the recognition.”

While Lee Min-ho did not write even a single word in the Stories, his sweet gesture spoke volumes about his happiness for the major achievement.

Pachinko 2 is an American drama TV series based on Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel of the same title, and features the story of four generations of a Korean family from 1915 to 1989 under Japanese rule.

