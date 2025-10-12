Oscar-winner Diane Keaton breathes her last at 79

Home / Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Diane Keaton has left the Hollywood mourning at the age of 79.

As per PEOPLE, the legendary Oscar-winning star died in California on Saturday, October 11.

A spokesperson told the media outlet, "There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that they arrived at Diane’s house at 8:08 a.m. local time and transported the veteran actress to a local hospital.

Diane became famous in the 1970s after starring in The Godfather films and her collaborations with renowned director Woody Allen.

Her notable work include Annie Hall, Something's Gotta Give, Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, Book Club, and Marvin's Room.

The late star won an Oscar for Best Actress for 1977’s Annie Hall.

Diane also starred in Allen’s Broadway show Play It Again, Sam, for which she received a Tony nomination.

On the personal front, Diane Keaton was born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, the eldest of four siblings. Her father was a civil engineer, while her mom stayed at home.

