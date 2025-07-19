Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no intention of returning to the UK anytime soon, even after a recent peace summit between their aides in London.
According to Dailymail, a close source shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to live in California and they had no plans to move to the UK as they shut the speculations that recent diplomatic overtures might pave the way for their imminent return to the UK.
A source close to Harry, 40, said, "They're very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave."
Prince Harry’s plan to travel to the UK came after senior communications officials from both camps met at a London private members' club last week.
Last Sunday, Tobyn Andreae, the King's director of communications, met with Meredith Maines, head of Harry's household in California.
Harry and Meghan's PR chief in the UK, Liam Maguire, was also present at the meeting.
It marked the first formal meeting between representatives of the feuding sides of the Royal Family in years
The couple started living in Montecito, California after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020, where they are raising their two children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet.