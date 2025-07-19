Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain
Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain

A man in New York died after an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine pulled his metal chain necklace.

According to NBC News, Nassau County police on Friday, July 18, confirmed that a 61-year-old man in Long Island died after being pulled into an MRI machine this week.

As per the police, a man wearing a long metal chain entered into the MRI room on Wednesday, July 16, without permission when the machine was on. The strong magnet of the machine pulled him into the machine, causing serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday, at 2:36 pm local time.

It is still unknown if the man who entered the room was a patient at the Nassau Open MRI clinic or any visitor.

The Food and Drug Administration, regarding the safety practice around MRI machines, said, “Careful screening of people and objects entering the MR environment is critical to ensure nothing enters the magnet area that may become a projectile.”

It is worth noting that patients are required to change their clothes and are scanned for any implants and metal objects in their bodies before entering the MRI room.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering says that the powerful magnetic fields of the MRI machine exerted objects made of iron, steel, and other substances attracted to magnets.

Related
Read more : World

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name
FBI agents responsible for reviewing the Epstein files were asked to highlight any mention of President Donald Trump

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline
A five-day search along the river recorded 115 young swans, compared to only 86 the previous year

Johannesburg, Pretoria set to merge into Africa’s new mega-city

Johannesburg, Pretoria set to merge into Africa’s new mega-city
Johannesburg and Pretoria are both in Gauteng province which is South Africa's main economic center

Colombian gold miners trapped for 18 hours in illegal mine rescued alive

Colombian gold miners trapped for 18 hours in illegal mine rescued alive
The miners were given oxygen through hoses to help them breath until rescuers could reach them

LASD explosion kills three deputies at training facility

LASD explosion kills three deputies at training facility
More people may have been injured in the incident but the authorities have not yet shared further details

King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da

King Charles featured in landmark AI portrait created by robot artist Ai-Da
Ai-Da's new painting of King Charles III was displayed alongside her earlier portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in UK to unlock Earth's climate secrets
This research could help scientists better understand and predict future climate change

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025

World’s best airports ranked by travelers in 2025
Airports are making efforts to improve their environments by making them more peaceful and visually attractive