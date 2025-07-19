Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain

A man in New York died after an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine pulled his metal chain necklace.
According to NBC News, Nassau County police on Friday, July 18, confirmed that a 61-year-old man in Long Island died after being pulled into an MRI machine this week.
As per the police, a man wearing a long metal chain entered into the MRI room on Wednesday, July 16, without permission when the machine was on. The strong magnet of the machine pulled him into the machine, causing serious injuries.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday, at 2:36 pm local time.
It is still unknown if the man who entered the room was a patient at the Nassau Open MRI clinic or any visitor.
The Food and Drug Administration, regarding the safety practice around MRI machines, said, “Careful screening of people and objects entering the MR environment is critical to ensure nothing enters the magnet area that may become a projectile.”
It is worth noting that patients are required to change their clothes and are scanned for any implants and metal objects in their bodies before entering the MRI room.
The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering says that the powerful magnetic fields of the MRI machine exerted objects made of iron, steel, and other substances attracted to magnets.