Blake Lively posts striking new video amid Justin Baldoni legal dispute

Blake Lively isn’t letting legal drama dim her shine, after a reported setback in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Gossip Girl star shared a video of her hair by using different products from her beauty line
In a shared clip, Lively can be seen treating her hair with a battery of products from her own beauty line along with L'Oreal spray and BaByliss hot rollers.
She looked relaxed in a video as she offered a “peak [sic] into how I usually style my hair when I’m going out” for her followers.
“I’m an old school devotee to hot rollers and mousse like my mama,” said Lively.
Lively went on to share a detailed caption, explaining that she and her team spent seven years developing a line of products designed to deliver professional-level results and volume, all in a clean, great-smelling formula.
A video showed the Another Simple Favour star applied her products to her own hair, as she assured fans in the caption that the process “doesn’t take much time. And lasts for days.”
The post came after it was reported that Lively wants to limit her deposition in her ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni to a single session.
On Wednesday, it was disclosed that the deposition, which was supposed to take place on Thursday, has now been shifted for July 31.
The source shared that the postponement was a mutual decision.