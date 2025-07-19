Coldplay concert new clip exposes CEO’s scandalous smooch with HR exec

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, were caught on camera sharing a kiss at a Coldplay concert.
In a fresh clip obtained by TMZ, Byron and Cabot were captured while smooching and engaging in various public displays of affection.
The new video showed Byron and Cabot clinging to each other and sneaking in rapid-fire kisses as Coldplay played Yellow in the background.
Notably, the new footage surfaced just days after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin appeared to expose the alleged affair between a tech executive and his HR head during Thursday’s concert.
In a viral moment, Byron was seen wrapping his arms around Cabot, 52, as they danced slowly to the band’s music when they suddenly noticed that their PDA moment was being shown to the venue’s audience on the “kiss cam.”
Martin made the moment obvious as he told concertgoers to “look at these two.”
But the moment things heated up, Byron and Cabot seemed to panic, scrambling to hide them from the camera’s view.
In confusion, Byron appeared to say, “F–king hell, it’s me” before he dropped down to the floor.
On the other hand, Cabot said, “This is awkward,” as she turned her back to the audience.
Martin quipped about the situation, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” adding, “I hope we didn’t do something bad.”
Soon after the alleged cheating moment went viral the netizens broke the internet with their witty remarks.
Byron is currently married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, while Cabot appears to be married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot.