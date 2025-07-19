Zara Tindall’s husband Mike brushes off £12k drama as he shifts focus to work 

Mike Tindall has seemingly turned a deaf ear to his ongoing £12k controversy as he shifted his focus to work.
The 46-year-old English former rugby union player is seeking a new social media manager who will join his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby's team.
Zara Tindall’s husband took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 19, to share a screenshot of his Platform Media account to spread the word regarding the new Social Content Lead for his show.
The statement read, "Role in Rugby. If you’re passionate about rugby, storytelling, and building standout social, this is the dream role."
For those unaware, Mike founded his most-watched podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, in collaboration with James Haskell and Alex Payne.
The weekly show debuted on a YouTube channel in 2020.
It is important to note that Mike Tindall’s post comes after a report claimed that he has allegedly spent more than £12,000 on a horse while being tipsy due to a lot of alcohol consumption.
According to media reports, the horse was mentioned as Monbeg Dud, who stays with the royal couple at their Gatcombe Park home.
Another insider recently suggested that Zara Tindall is reportedly annoyed by the irresponsible behaviour of her husband.
Despite these reports, Mike Tindall appeared to be unbothered by the ongoing speculations about his public image and remained honest to his work.