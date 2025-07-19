Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley stand by Noah after emotional London show

Billy Ray Cyrus and his new flame, Elizabeth Hurley, showed unwavering support for his daughter, Noah Cyrus, after her headline-grabbing concert in London.

The couple, who confirmed their whirlwind romance in April this year, attended the concert at the Islington Assembly Hall on Friday, July 18.

During the concert, Noah was accompanied by her pop star father on stage, where they delivered an impromptu performance on the iconic songs With You, and Stand Still.

Shortly after attending the show, the proud father also expressed gratitude for sharing the stage with her grown-up daughter on his Instagram handle on Saturday, July 19.

Billy Ray penned a moving tribute to his little one that read, "What an amazing night with @noahcyrus and her extremely talented bandmates, friends, family and crew in London!!! Full circle. Thank you for sharing your incredible voice."

"Songwriting and pure showmanship with Elizabeth and I and all the passionate and wonderful fans who were there in perfect harmony … love … and musical bliss," the caption stated.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, have shown unwavering support for the country singer’s family.

As they previously attended the special screening of their eldest daughter, Miley Cyrus’ movie, Something Beautiful, last month

For those unaware, Billy Ray shares his daughters, Noah and Miley, with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, with whom he parted ways in 2022. 

In addition to Noah and Miley, he is also the father to his three children, Trace Cyrus, Christopher Cody, and Braison Cyrus. 

