Sofia Mattsson walks away from 'General Hospital' after 7 years

Sofia Mattsson has announced her departure from General Hospital after a seven-year run on the show.
The 34-year-old actress is leaving the character of Sasha Gilmore, the daughter of Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers).
She made her final appearance on the episode on July 18, 2015, which saw Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) assisting her to move from the country for the protection of her baby, Daisy.
In an interview with TV Insider, the Campus Security alum stated, "I started off thinking it would be just a few episodes on recurring status, so I definitely did not think I’d stay so long.”
“But I will say it’s gone by incredibly quickly. From the start, I’ve seen every day as a challenge and opportunity to grow as an actress, and honestly, that mindset never stopped. I feel like I learned something new every day until the end!" she added.
The actress further opened up about her seven-year-long journey on the show, calling it a pleasant surprise.
Sofia Mattsson found it a great opportunity to work with veteran soap opera alums as she admitted learning a lot from their experiences.
She found her fellow cast members, including Michelle Stafford and Donnell Turner, very supportive, as they always guided her during the entire journey.