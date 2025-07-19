Prince Harry reveals emotional struggle as Archie, Lilibet's father: ‘It breaks my heart’

Prince Harry has opened up about his emotional struggle as the father of two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex made an unannounced trip to the African country of Angola to walk across the explosive landmine sites for his charity, Halo Trust, continuing the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana.

After participating in a landmine safety education session in the remote village of Mawano, the husband of Meghan Markle shared his heartbreak on child safety concerns in war-torn country.

"As a father to young children, it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields,” the duke expressed.

Prince Harry went on to explain, "All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past."

During the session, the brother of Prince William repeated the instructions in Portuguese, teaching local children how to recognise and avoid landmines.

"This commitment is about more than removing deadly devices. It's about unlocking potential in a country that has so much—enabling children to walk to school safely, allowing farmers to grow crops, attracting sustainable development and bringing back wildlife tourism," Prince Harry said in the meeting in Luanda with President João Lourenço.

In 1997, Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana famously walked through Angolan minefields, cleared by the Halo Trust. 

