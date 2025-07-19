King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role 

King Charles III has formally appointed Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for a prestigious royal military role.
His Majesty named the Irish Lions captain for the Honorary Colonel of the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Welsh, after briefly serving as captain for the British sports team, Rugby.
In his new role as Honorary Colonel, Jones will be responsible for inspiring current and future generations of The Royal Welsh with his wealth of experience and leadership credibility.
The most capped rugby player in history will now serve as an ambassador for Wales, as he takes over the position from Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL, the former head of the Army in Wales.
Speaking of his new title, Jones expressed his joy after wearing the military uniform, saying, "Yes, the uniform I’ll wear in this role will be very different to what I’m used to, but one I will be equally proud to wear as any jersey in my playing career and represent 3 Royal Welsh and Wales."
He continued, "My apprehension was borne out of the responsibility felt while wearing the red jersey and all that comes with representing our nation."
It is important to note that Alun Wyn Jones is the most capped rugby player in history, earning 170 caps for appearances between 2006 and 2023.