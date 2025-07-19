King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role

King Charles names rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for key military role 

King Charles III has formally appointed Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones for a prestigious royal military role.

His Majesty named the Irish Lions captain for the Honorary Colonel of the 3rd Battalion, The Royal Welsh, after briefly serving as captain for the British sports team, Rugby.

In his new role as Honorary Colonel, Jones will be responsible for inspiring current and future generations of The Royal Welsh with his wealth of experience and leadership credibility.

The most capped rugby player in history will now serve as an ambassador for Wales, as he takes over the position from Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL, the former head of the Army in Wales.

Speaking of his new title, Jones expressed his joy after wearing the military uniform, saying, "Yes, the uniform I’ll wear in this role will be very different to what I’m used to, but one I will be equally proud to wear as any jersey in my playing career and represent 3 Royal Welsh and Wales."

He continued, "My apprehension was borne out of the responsibility felt while wearing the red jersey and all that comes with representing our nation." 

It is important to note that Alun Wyn Jones is the most capped rugby player in history, earning 170 caps for appearances between 2006 and 2023.  

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted in ‘Family Guy’ show: ‘Oh, again?’
Another animated series, ‘South Park’, also mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two years ago

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire

Prince Harry defied Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for Meghan’s desire
The Duke of Sussex took a rebellious step for the Duchess that went against Queen Elizabeth's wishes

Princess Beatrice honours her grand-dad Philip’s legacy with new royal role

Princess Beatrice honours her grand-dad Philip’s legacy with new royal role
Prince Andrew’s elder daughter Beatrice follows in her late grandfather, Prince Philip’s footsteps with key role

Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after snubbing daughters

Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after snubbing daughters
Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer shares photo of new member after snubbing twin daughters on 33rd birthday

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles gives emotional health update to Queen Camilla amid cancer
King Charles' heart melting confession on cancer battle unearthed in fresh update

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK return REVEALED after peace talks
Prince Harry’s plan to travel to the UK came after King Charles and Duke's close aide had a meeting in London

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again

Meghan Markle dragged back to court as close family member sues her again
The Duchess of Sussex faces major legal blow as she is dragged into a fresh courtroom battle

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation

Princess Amalia enjoys surprise trip after graduation
The Dutch heir stepped out with her friends to enjoy surprise getaway amid her injury