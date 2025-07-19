UK weather: Met Office issues new thunderstorm and rain warnings across nation

The Met Office has again issued yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
It also warned that these conditions could lead to flash flooding, power outages and travel disruption for the rest of the day.
Although an amber weather warning had raised concerns about heavy rain and flash flooding on Saturday morning, the severe conditions did not occur as expected.
Also, the authorities have issued several flood alerts and two more serious flood warnings for areas near London and Birmingham, as well as the region between Leicester and Chesterfield in Derbyshire.
As per Sky News, additional yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorm have been issued for Scotland and southwest England for Sunday.
A new yellow thunderstorm warning has also been extended to cover much of England and parts of Scotland on Monday.
Also, as the weather has been dry recently, the ground has become hard and now if rain falls, the water will not soak into the ground easily.
Instead, it will quickly flow over the surface which can lead to flash floods.
Beside this, the Environment Agency said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.
Considering this, authorities have started a hosepipe ban which stops millions of people from using hosepipe for things like watering gardens and washing cars.