Nick Jonas pens sweet birthday note for Priyanka Chopra with steamy snap 

Nick Jonas paid a moving birthday tribute to his beloved life partner, Priyanka Chopra, with a steamy tropical getaway snap.

On Saturday, July 19, the singer-turned-actor took to his official Instagram account to give a heartfelt shout-out to his wife, with whom he tied the knot in 2018.

The Heads of State starlet celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Jonas left his fans in awe as he uploaded a never-before-seen photo alongside his wife Chopra, seemingly captured during their recent tropical getaway with their little daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The father-of-one scribbled a touching note for the Citadel actress, writing, "Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love.

P.C: Nick Jonas Instagram handle
In the viral frame, Chopra was wearing a purple silk dress while Jonas opted for a perfect olive green shorts with a matching shirt. 

As the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter’s post gained traction on social media, fans were quick to flock to the comments section with their sweet birthday wishes for the actress.

One fan commented, "Happiest birthday, Mrs Jonas."

"The best couple to ever exist keep posting, we love it," another enthusiastically wrote.

A third noted, "So cute, Happy birthday Pri!"

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officially started dating in May 2018, after initially connecting in 2016 and meeting in person in 2017.

They got engaged in July of the same year before marrying in December 2018. 

