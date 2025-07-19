Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 star George Daniel in summer wedding

Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 star George Daniel in summer wedding
Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 star George Daniel in summer wedding

Charli XCX is officially off the market as she has tied the knot with The 1975’s George Daniel in a stunning summer ceremony.

The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, exchanged the vows with her longtime beau at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday, July 19.

Charli and George looked happier than ever as they shared a tender smooch in front of all, including their close family and friends.

George’s The 1975 bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald were in attendance at the event while frontman Matty Healy was noticeably absent.

For her low-key wedding, Charli opted for a leggy white mini dress which featured a plunging boat neckline and draped detailing.

The Apple hitmaker complemented her stunning dress with a traditional veil and her trademark sunglasses.

Charli elevated her look with high heels as she wore her long raven locks loose, and carried a classic bouquet of white flowers.

Meanwhile, George complemented his bride in a dark double breasted suit which he paired with a light open collared shirt and a flower, that matched his Charli’s bouquet, in his button hole.

The newlywed couple will have a formal celebration in Sicily later this year, as per The Sun.

Charli XCX and George Daniela announced their engagement in an Instagram post in November 2023 just two years after working on the single Spinning.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley stand by Noah after emotional London show

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley stand by Noah after emotional London show
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed their relationship in April this year

BTS Jin hilariously recreates viral Coldplay kiss-cam incident during show

BTS Jin hilariously recreates viral Coldplay kiss-cam incident during show
The 32-year-old singer performed the second night of his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in Anaheim

Kelly Ripa opens up about Mark Consuelos' annoying habit hosting 'Live'

Kelly Ripa opens up about Mark Consuelos' annoying habit hosting 'Live'
Kelly Ripa reveals one thing that frustrates her while working alongside her husband Mark Consuelos

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt caught off guard by 'unplanned' pregnancy

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt caught off guard by 'unplanned' pregnancy
Pete Davidson first linked with Elsie Hewitt in March after being spotted getting cozy in Palm Beach

Johnny Depp undergoes big lifestyle change after self-portraits debut

Johnny Depp undergoes big lifestyle change after self-portraits debut
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star previously made over million dollars when he released his debut art collection 'Friends & Heroes' in 2022

Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show

Katy Perry left dangling mid-air as aerial prop malfunctions during show
The ‘143’ songstress suffers major mishap mid-performance, leaving her hanging over audience during San Francisco concert

Coldplay concert new clip exposes CEO’s scandalous smooch with HR exec

Coldplay concert new clip exposes CEO’s scandalous smooch with HR exec
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were captured while smooching and engaging in various PDAs

Ana de Armas glows in breezy look during romantic yacht date with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas glows in breezy look during romantic yacht date with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and girlfriend Ana de Armas enjoy serene sea day during their trip to Spain