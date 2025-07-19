Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 star George Daniel in summer wedding

Charli XCX is officially off the market as she has tied the knot with The 1975’s George Daniel in a stunning summer ceremony.
The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, exchanged the vows with her longtime beau at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday, July 19.
Charli and George looked happier than ever as they shared a tender smooch in front of all, including their close family and friends.
George’s The 1975 bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald were in attendance at the event while frontman Matty Healy was noticeably absent.
For her low-key wedding, Charli opted for a leggy white mini dress which featured a plunging boat neckline and draped detailing.
The Apple hitmaker complemented her stunning dress with a traditional veil and her trademark sunglasses.
Charli elevated her look with high heels as she wore her long raven locks loose, and carried a classic bouquet of white flowers.
Meanwhile, George complemented his bride in a dark double breasted suit which he paired with a light open collared shirt and a flower, that matched his Charli’s bouquet, in his button hole.
The newlywed couple will have a formal celebration in Sicily later this year, as per The Sun.
Charli XCX and George Daniela announced their engagement in an Instagram post in November 2023 just two years after working on the single Spinning.