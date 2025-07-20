‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas says ‘I do’ to Brianna Ruffalo inside the Vatican

Josh Lucas, the actor who stole fans hearts in Yellowstone, has officially said “I do"!
The 54-year-old exchanged the vows with the meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in a beautiful wedding ceremony inside the Vatican.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the reporter for ABC7 shared the heartwarming glimpses into their wedding.
She kicked off her carousel with a sizzling black and white photos of them in which the newly-wed couple could be seen sharing a tender smooch.
The other images in the post showed the couple posing in front of the Saint Peter’s Basilica and excitedly exits the Vatican.
“Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” she wrote in the caption.
Josh also reciprocated the love in the comment section as he penned, I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful.”
Jost also shared the photos from the ceremony on his Instagram account, giving shoutouts to the team who made it all possible.
“A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography & to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true… many many people to thank for this to come…,” he wrote in the caption.
Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo started dating in 2022 and got engaged in June 2024.