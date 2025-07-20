Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay viral video

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay viral video

Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, has resigned after receiving backlash due to Coldplay “kiss cam” video.

A few days ago, a viral clip from Coldplay concert in Massachusetts showed the data company CEO embracing a colleague in his arm.

The band’s lead singer Chris Martin said after watching the pair on screen, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

In an official statement posted on X, the New York-based tech company stated, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

It continued, “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

The company also revealed that it will begin a search for its next chief executive, while its co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will service as its interim CEO.

Astronomer concluded the press release on a note that it will continue to help customers with their toughest data and AI problems.

