'As the World Turns' star Eileen Fulton dies at 91 after decades long career   

Eileen Fulton, whose real name was Margaret Elizabeth McLarty, left her fans mourning after her death at the age of 91.
The As the World Turns starlet passed away in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday, July 14, due to deteriorating health issues.
Days after the sudden demise of Fulton, her family confirmed the death of the legendary actress on Saturday, July 20, leaving fans in mourning.
The critically acclaimed actress gained popularity with her iconic opera soap As the World Turns, in which she played the vixen trope as Lisa Miller.
She was also known as the first bad girl of daytime television, as her show aired for 54 years from April 2nd, 1956, to September 17, 2010.
The actress quit the show for the first time in 1963, as she wanted to explore her acting in other genres. However, she returned to the TV series in 1966.
According to Deadline, Fulton’s impeccable acting skills led her towards the Hall of Fame in 1998.
She also won a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.
Eileen Fulton was survived by her brother Charles Furman McLarty, her niece Katherine Morris, and their children, Everly Ann Morris, Easton Lane Morris, and her sister-in-law, Chris Page McLarty.