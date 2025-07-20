‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley gets engaged to Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley got engaged to his girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg over the weekend.
The Vampire Diaries star, 42, asked the model to marry him. The 25-year-old woman share pictures from the intimate proposal on Instagram on Saturday, July 19.
One frame featured close-up shot of her oval-cut ring as she held her fiancé’s hand.
She captioned the post, “Yes, Always and forever.”
A fan commented, “YASSSS HE FINALLY PROPOSED!!! So happy for you girl. May you guys live happy ever after.”
Another one wrote, “Awww Paul is getting married! Love seeing him so happy with his girlfriend. May God bless this relationship and I can’t wait for the wedding.”
“Congrats Paul and Natalie! They make such a cute couple. Looking forward to all the love & happiness ahead,” a third congratulated.
Paul also posted snaps from his proposal on Instagram Stories.
Ahead of engagement announcement, the romantic couple was spotted soaking up the sun and sharing a kiss in the Amalfi Coast on Thursday.
The lovebirds first sparked dating during during their trip to a European country in November 2022.
On the relationship front, Paul was previously married to Ines de Ramon. The former pair finalized their divorce in 2024.