Monaco marks Prince Albert’s 20-year reign with lavish cake-cutting ceremony

Cheers and celebration filled Monaco as Prince Albert marked 20 years of reign.

To mark the milestone occasion, the Royal Family of Monaco organized an opulent ceremony during which the 67-year-old reigning Prince of the principality cut a sumptuous cake.

On their official Instagram handle on Sunday, July 20, the Monégasque Royals shared a delightful post in which they dropped a joyful video featuring heartwarming glimpses from the grand ceremony.

“20 YEARS OF REIGN,” they captioned, adding, “LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, surrounded by their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, shared a moment of joy with the Monégasque people by cutting a sumptuous cake celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Sovereign's reign.”

They continued to share, “Participants then had the pleasure of savoring tasty macaroons from this sweet creation prepared especially for the occasion.”

The statement further added, “A moment of togetherness, emotion and sharing that will remain etched in the memories of the Principality.”

In the delightful video shared by the Royal Family, Prince Albert is seen cutting a royal-size red-and-white, multi-tier cake.

Joining him in slicing the cake were his beautiful wife, Princess Charlene, and twin children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Prince Albert II has been reigning the Principality of Monaco since April 6, 2005.

