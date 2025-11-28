Princess Anne brings holiday cheers to palace with Christmas Tea Party

The British Royal Family has kicked off the year-end festivities in full swing!
At St. James’s Palace in London on Thursday, November 27, the 75-year-old sister of King Charles hosted the grand annual Christmas Tea Party with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
The event was organised for The Not Forgotten Association - a British charity founded in 1920 that supports veterans and serving members of the armed forces who are wounded, sick, disabled, or lonely.
At the festive gathering, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim greeted and attended around 200 guests, moving separately through three rooms as they visited 20 tables where veterans were seated with their families.
For the delightful afternoon, Princess Anne wore a beautiful floral ensemble that included matching coat and mid-length skirt, which she paired with a black sweater.
Meanwhile, Sir Tim exuded charm in his military uniform, adorned with multiple badges and honours.
During the event, Anne received a heartfelt comment from a 101-year-old veteran, who called the princess “an absolute brick for the family.”
"I just told her what I think, and I know what everybody thinks: that she is an absolute brick for the family. She is working so hard, and I said, as a mother with a daughter, I have so much respect for her. She's practical, she's down to earth, and she's a damned hard worker,” said Dorothea Barron, a WWII Women’s Royal Naval Service veteran and yoga instructor.
Notably, Princess Anne has been the patron of The Not Forgotten Association since 2000.