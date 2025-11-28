Royal

Princess Anne brings holiday cheers to palace with Christmas Tea Party

The Princess Royal hosts a vibrant annual Christmas Tea Party with Sir Tim Laurence at St. James’s Palace

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Princess Anne brings holiday cheers to palace with Christmas Tea Party
Princess Anne brings holiday cheers to palace with Christmas Tea Party

The British Royal Family has kicked off the year-end festivities in full swing!

At St. James’s Palace in London on Thursday, November 27, the 75-year-old sister of King Charles hosted the grand annual Christmas Tea Party with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The event was organised for The Not Forgotten Association - a British charity founded in 1920 that supports veterans and serving members of the armed forces who are wounded, sick, disabled, or lonely.

At the festive gathering, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim greeted and attended around 200 guests, moving separately through three rooms as they visited 20 tables where veterans were seated with their families.

For the delightful afternoon, Princess Anne wore a beautiful floral ensemble that included matching coat and mid-length skirt, which she paired with a black sweater.

Meanwhile, Sir Tim exuded charm in his military uniform, adorned with multiple badges and honours.

During the event, Anne received a heartfelt comment from a 101-year-old veteran, who called the princess “an absolute brick for the family.”

"I just told her what I think, and I know what everybody thinks: that she is an absolute brick for the family. She is working so hard, and I said, as a mother with a daughter, I have so much respect for her. She's practical, she's down to earth, and she's a damned hard worker,” said Dorothea Barron, a WWII Women’s Royal Naval Service veteran and yoga instructor.

Notably, Princess Anne has been the patron of The Not Forgotten Association since 2000.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Queen Camilla gives solution for long-standing 'conflict' in powerful message

Queen Camilla gives solution for long-standing 'conflict' in powerful message
Queen Camilla delivers powerful message at historic event she graced with Duchess Sophie

Queen Margrethe, Queen Sonja shine at Christmas premiere of 'Snow Queen'

Queen Margrethe, Queen Sonja shine at Christmas premiere of 'Snow Queen'
The former Queen of Denmark joined the Queen of Norway at the Christmas premiere of the 'Snow Queen' ballet

Prince Albert, Charlene dazzle year-end festivities with sparkling event

Prince Albert, Charlene dazzle year-end festivities with sparkling event
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene light up Monaco with vibrant celebrations along with twin kids, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella

Princess Anne earns emotional nod amid her recent outing

Princess Anne earns emotional nod amid her recent outing
The Princess Royal marked a recent outing at St James's Palace on Thursday evening

Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids

Meghan Markle celebrates Thanksgiving with Prince Harry and kids
Meghan Markle shares emotional message to mark Thanksgiving holiday

Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod

Princess Kate announces launch of ‘new project’ after William’s sweet nod
Kate Middleton gives exciting update on her new initiave after regal outing

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make their royal first with key charity
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a royal visit to Our Big Kitchen LA with their children ahead of Thanksgiving

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message
Robert Irwin was crowned the 34th champion of 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside pro partner Witney Carson

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble
King Charles shares poignant message after keeping estranged brother Andrew in line of succession

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'
Prince Harry sparks tensions between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project
Princess Kate has once again highlighted her focus on children's health and welfare with her latest London outing

Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event

Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event
Prince William reveals cherished moment with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis