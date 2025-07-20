Tom Cruise's ex sends sweet message after his romantic trip with Ana de Armas 

Tom Cruise's former flame, Rebecca De Mornay, seemingly approved of the actor's rumoured relationship with Ana de Armas.
While promoting her new film Saint Claire, the popular American actress gushed over the Top Gun actor, whom she briefly dated after the release of their movie, Risky Business.
De Mornay avoided making comments on Cruise's ongoing romance speculations, instead sharing a few sweet remarks for her former boyfriend and his acting journey.
"I’m really proud of him, I’m really, really proud of him," the actress told Page Six, after being asked about her connection with the Mission: Impossible star.
She further explained Cruise's plans to develop the entertainment with his full of action films, saying, "He’s like, ‘I am Top Gun and that’s what America really wanted and so he’s fulfilled it."
"He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is. I’m really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago [filming Risky Business] and knowing what he wanted and where it is now," De Mornay added.
For those unaware, Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay had a romantic relationship from 1982 to 1985, which began during the filming of Risky Business.
It is also worth mentioning that these remarks of De Mornay come after Cruise was spotted enjoying a boat ride during a private Spanish getaway.
The couple, who began dating earlier this year, has yet to confirm their romance.