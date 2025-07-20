Tom Cruise's ex sends sweet message after his romantic trip with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise's ex sends sweet message after his romantic trip with Ana de Armas 


Tom Cruise's former flame, Rebecca De Mornay, seemingly approved of the actor's rumoured relationship with Ana de Armas.

While promoting her new film Saint Claire, the popular American actress gushed over the Top Gun actor, whom she briefly dated after the release of their movie, Risky Business.

De Mornay avoided making comments on Cruise's ongoing romance speculations, instead sharing a few sweet remarks for her former boyfriend and his acting journey.

"I’m really proud of him, I’m really, really proud of him," the actress told Page Six, after being asked about her connection with the Mission: Impossible star.

She further explained Cruise's plans to develop the entertainment with his full of action films, saying, "He’s like, ‘I am Top Gun and that’s what America really wanted and so he’s fulfilled it."

"He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is. I’m really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago [filming Risky Business] and knowing what he wanted and where it is now," De Mornay added.

For those unaware, Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay had a romantic relationship from 1982 to 1985, which began during the filming of Risky Business.

It is also worth mentioning that these remarks of De Mornay come after Cruise was spotted enjoying a boat ride during a private Spanish getaway.

The couple, who began dating earlier this year, has yet to confirm their romance. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'As the World Turns' star Eileen Fulton dies at 91 after decades long career

'As the World Turns' star Eileen Fulton dies at 91 after decades long career
The renowned TV actress, Eileen Fulton, leaves her fans in mourning after sudden death

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay viral video

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay viral video
Data company Astronomer CEO was caught having an ‘affair’ during Coldplay concert in Massachusetts

‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas says ‘I do’ to Brianna Ruffalo inside the Vatican

‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas says ‘I do’ to Brianna Ruffalo inside the Vatican
The 54-year-old exchanged the vows with the meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in inside the Vatican

Nick Jonas pens sweet birthday note for Priyanka Chopra with steamy snap

Nick Jonas pens sweet birthday note for Priyanka Chopra with steamy snap
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after a year of dating

Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 star George Daniel in summer wedding

Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 star George Daniel in summer wedding
Charli XCX and George Daniel, the drummer for The 1975, announced their engagement two years ago

Justin Bieber 'masks' marital tensions with Hailey behind 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber 'masks' marital tensions with Hailey behind 'Swag' release
The 'Justice' hitmaker dropped his seventh studio album, 'Swag' earlier this month

‘Superman’ director recalls ‘terrible’ way Henry Cavill was fired from DC role

‘Superman’ director recalls ‘terrible’ way Henry Cavill was fired from DC role
Henry Cavill announced that he will not reprise the role of Superman in 2022 after playing it for almost a decade

Jennifer Love Hewitt finally clarifies long silence with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Love Hewitt finally clarifies long silence with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt was last appeared together in 1997 film, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'