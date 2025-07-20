Victoria Beckham hilariously roasts David’s 'terrible' hair transformation

Victoria Beckham sent her fans in stitches after hilariously sharing the 'terrible' hair transformation of her husband, David Beckham.
The former English footballer recently had opted for a casual summer haircut, which appeared to have gone wrong.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the former Spice Girl, 51, released a lighthearted video clip of her life partner, showing his major hair mishap.
In the viral footage, Victoria zoomed in on David's bald spot, who was trying to hide a mishap with his hand.
"What have you done?” the mom-of-four cheekily asked the Inter-Miami co-founder before he explained, “The thing of the clippers fell off my head."
To which the British designer said, "You tried to give yourself a haircut, what have you done?"
In response, David said with a straight face, "It's not funny," leaving his wife, with whom he tied the knot in 1999, in a laughter burst.
She further told her partner, "I'm always going to be honest with you, it looks terrible."
The 51-year-old Fashion Designer captioned her post, "Dad, what have you done?!?! @davidbeckham."
As the lighthearted video gained traction on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their delight over David’s new hair transformation.
One fan wrote, "I’m sorry I’m laughing!!! Leave it to the pros!!"
"Oh my, I can hear the panic! Close shave incoming!!!" another chimed in.
In the commentators, their third eldest son, Cruz Beckham, also took to the comments section to leave a funny GIF of a man shaving his head.
In addition to Cruz, Victoria Beckham and David Bekcham also share three children, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and their only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.