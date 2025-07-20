Zoë Kravitz makes first appearance after earning 2025 Emmy nominations

Zoë Kravitz was seen for the first time after garnering praises over her well-deserved Emmy nominations in the upcoming awards gala.

The Batman starlet was spotted enjoying a solo outing in New York City on Thursday, July 17.

For the daytime excursion, Kravitz opted for a casual black mini skirt, which she paired with a printed red T-shirt.

To elevate her look, the 36-year-old American actress and filmmaker carried a black tomboy hat and tote bag.

She parted her dark locks in the middle and pulled back into a low bun while sporting a statement fashion jewelry.

As the photos of the Big Little Lies alum went viral on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their dismay over the actress's thin physique, with one writing, "She looks TINY."

"I never noticed how tiny she is,' while another wrote, 'She doesn't look healthy," another added.

While several are defending the actress, writing, "Everyone commenting on her weight is so obviously seething with jealousy, the gym is always open to you, plus some people are that naturally thin, maybe y'all should cry about it."

It is important to note that Zoë Kravitz’s sighting comes a few weeks after she received a special nomination.

She was nominated in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her spectacular performance in the satirical comedy series The Studio.  

