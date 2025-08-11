King Charles treats Princess Anne to special surprise ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles clearly cherishes his little sister Princess Anne deeply!
Ahead of the Princess Royal’s milestone 75th birthday – which is later this week on August 15 – the British monarch treated her to a special surprise.
On the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family, the King released a heartfelt post, honouring Anne and her dedication towards her royal duties and responsibilities.
Sharing a photo carousel, the post showcased a collection of Princess Anne’s most memorable moments from her life, including a cherished picture as a newborn with her late parents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – and dignified photos taken in her adulthood.
The gallery opened with a stunning portrait of the Princess Royal, wearing an elegant white dress under a matching cropped coat.
“Happy 75th Birthday!” the image read.
On a photo of the former Queen and Consort of Britain with newborn Princess Anne, the text read, “Born on 15th August 1950, The Princess Royal is the only daughter and second child of Queen Elizabeth II and The late Duke of Edinburgh.”
“Princess Anne was given the title of The Princess Royal by Queen Elizabeth II in June 1987. It is a title traditionally carried by the monarch's oldest daughter and held for life,” noted the third slide, featuring a snap of Anne and Queen Elizabeth II.
Admiring his sister for her unwavering support, King Charles shared, “Her Royal Highness supports her brother, The King, in his role as Head of State by representing him at events in the UK and abroad, as well as attending state and ceremonial occasions.”
It was also noted that Anne began public engagements in 1969 at the age of 18, with her first duty being the opening of an educational and training centre in Shropshire.
“Known for having one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the Royal Family, The Princess has established significant and ongoing relationships with numerous charities and organisations across the Commonwealth,” one more slide stated.
King Charles also shared about the Princess Royal’s personal life, noting, “The Princess Royal married Commander Sir Tim Laurence, now Vice-Admiral, on 12 December 1992. She has two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall; and five grandchildren: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Lucas Tindall.”
Princess Anne will celebrate her 75th birthday on Friday, August 15, 2025.