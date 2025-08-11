Princess Anne praised for making historic move after 50 years

Princess Anne left the internet in shock with her unexpected yet historic move ahead of milestone birthday.
Just days before her 75th birthday milestone, a brand new portrait of The Princess Royal with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence has taken the internet by storm.
The elegant portrait, which was clicked by Chris Jackson saw the beloved sister of King Charles in an embellished cream coloured gown with a matching jacket.
Anne's outfit which she first wore at her 70th birthday and then last month at a state banquet amid the French president and his wife's UK visit, was adorned with three iconic brooches.
She further accessorised her look with a beautiful tiara and diamond set.
But what caught the attention of Royal fans was her new hair look, as she finally ditched her signature bouffant, for an elegant chignon.
Royal fans' did not hold back from openly expressing their thoughts on Anne's surprising new look.
One user commented, "They are such a pretty couple! I love her outfit and tiara! The necklace really ties it all in."
Another noted, "A surprising choice but she looks great!"
"Yay! We have a tiara moment! Gorgeous lady! One of my favorite royals, true hard work and dedication. Wishing her a wonderful birthday!" a third penned.
Princess Anne, known as the hardest working royal is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on August 15.