King Frederik, Queen Mary share update on Crown Prince’s future amid dating buzz

Crown Prince Christian spotted at Smukfest music festival with a girl, named Emma, sparking romance rumors


King Frederik, Queen Mary have announced a big update on Crown Prince Christian’s future amid his romance buzz.

Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, August 11, the Danish Royal family confirmed that their eldest son will return to Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse to continue his military education at the Lieutenant's Training Course.

“On August 11, 2025, the Crown Prince will return to Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse, where His Royal Highness will continue his military education at the Lieutenant's Training Course,” they wrote.

The royal couple further added, “The training lasts one year plus a subsequent period of practical service as a platoon leader.”

In addition to Crown Prince Christian, the king and queen also gave an update on their three kids, Princess Isabella and twins, Vincent and Josephine.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella continues her upper secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium. The Princess will graduate in the summer of 2026,” the caption noted.

It further added, “His Royal Highness Prince Vincent continues his education in the 8th grade at Tranegårdsskolen and Her Royal Highness Princess Josephine has chosen, at her own request, to continue her education in the 8th grade at Spir Efterskole.”

The big update comes a few days after the 19-year-old heir to the Danish throne was spotted at Smukfest music festival with a new flame, named Emma.

