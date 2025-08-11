King Charles’ cousin stuns in floral dress for outing with Princess Alexandra

Flora Vesterberg, the third cousin of King Charles, is slaying a perfect summer look!
Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra shared glimpses into her brother Alexander Ogilvy's graduation from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.
She kicked off the carousal with a stunning portrait of herself as she wore a full-length white and blue floral dress by Emilia Wickstead for the occasion.
Flora elevated her striking ensemble with a matching pillbox-style hat, an elegant clutch bag and subtle pearl earrings.
The 30-year-old styled her locks neatly to highlight the headpiece with the nude makeup, looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Late Queen Elizabeth II's 88-year-old cousin Princess Alexandra also joined her grandchildren for the joyous occasion.
Her son and parents, Flora Vesterberg’s parents, James and Julia Ogilvy ere also in attendance at the event.
“On our way to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to celebrate my wonderful brother! Congratulations @acogilvy on your graduation - and for your acceptance into the Household Cavalry. Very proud of our British Army Officer! #London,” she wrote in the caption.
Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer also showed her support to the family by simply liking Flora Vesterberg’s post.