King Carl Gustaf returns to spotlight for major duty after month-long break

King Carl Gustaf resumed his royal duties with a key task!
On Monday, August 11, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to share an update about the monarch’s latest engagement after his nearly month-long absence from the spotlight.
Sharing a photo of King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria with Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, the palace reported that the monarch presided over the External Affairs Committee.
“Today, the External Affairs Committee convened under H.M. the King's presidency,” they shared.
Briefing about what the Foreign Affairs Committee is, the Royals noted, “The Foreign Affairs Committee is a consultation body between Parliament and the government with the head of state as chairman. The committee convenes at a summon by the government.”
Elaborating further, they shared, “According to the Constitution, the government shall ‘continuously keep the Foreign Affairs Committee informed of the foreign policy conditions that may gain importance to the state and discuss with the Committee on these issues as often as needed.’”
For the high-stakes meeting, the King wore a grey suit over a white shirt, paired with a blue dotted tie and black shoes.
Notably, this marked the Swedish monarch’s first appearance this month, following month-long break from his duties.
Prior to this meeting, he was last seen on Crown Princess Victoria’s 48th birthday on July 14, 2025.