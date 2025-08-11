Crown Prince Christian earns new role amid military training

Crown Prince Christian has earned a prestigious title during his military training.
On Monday, August 11, the Danish Royal Family announced that Christian became a “platoon leader” amid his ongoing training.
The future Danish King moved to Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse, where he is set to continue his military education at the Lieutenant's Training Course.
As per the update, “The training lasts one year plus a subsequent period of practical service as a platoon leader. Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella continues her upper secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium. The Princess will graduate in the summer of 2026.”
The message further read, “His Royal Highness Prince Vincent continues his education in the 8th grade at Tranegårdsskolen and Her Royal Highness Princess Josephine has chosen, at her own request, to continue her education in the 8th grade at Spir Efterskole.”
About Crown Prince Christian’s military training:
Crown Prince Christian of Denmark, who started his training in February 2025, has completed his basic military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment, earning the title of Guards Hussar.
As part of his one-year course, Christian will carry out the duty of a a platoon leader.
To note, his father King Frederik also served with the Guard Hussar Regiment.