Home / Royal

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein visit Saudi Arabia for high-level meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein are on a working visit to Saudi Arabia.

On its official Instagram Stories on Monday, August 11, the Royal Hashemite Court reported that the Monarch and Crown Prince met the Saudi future King, Mohammed bin Salman, for a high-level meeting in Neom.

In the clips shared by the Royal Court, King Abdullah and Prince Hussein can be seen warmly welcomed by the Saudi delegations and Prince Salman at Neom Palace.

“The King meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in NEOM. August 11, 2025. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the keenness to consolidate them to achieve common interests and serve Arab and Islamic issues,” read the video’s translated caption.

They continued to share, “He [King Abdullah] discussed the most important developments in the region, most notably the current developments in Gaza and the West Bank.”

From Jordan, the high-stakes meeting was joined by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, reported Jordan Times.

Meanwhile, from the Saudi side, Governor of Tabuk Province Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a number of officials attended the meeting.

You Might Like:

King Charles treats Princess Anne to special surprise ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles treats Princess Anne to special surprise ahead of 75th birthday
Princess Anne receives a heartfelt surprise from her elder brother, King Charles, ahead of milestone birthday

King Carl Gustaf returns to spotlight for major duty after month-long break

King Carl Gustaf returns to spotlight for major duty after month-long break
The King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, takes on major royal duty after nearly a month away

Crown Prince Christian earns new role amid military training

Crown Prince Christian earns new role amid military training
King Frederik and Queen Mary's son Crown Prince Christian started his military training a few months ago

Princess Madeleine's Foundation celebrates Father's Day in Brazil

Princess Madeleine's Foundation celebrates Father's Day in Brazil
The Princess of Sweden, Madeleine, marks Father's Day through Childhood Brazil foundation

King Charles’ cousin stuns in floral dress for outing with Princess Alexandra

King Charles’ cousin stuns in floral dress for outing with Princess Alexandra
Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer also showed her support to the family as they celebrate big milestone

Princess Anne praised for making historic move after 50 years

Princess Anne praised for making historic move after 50 years
The Princess Royal makes bold move ahead of her milestone birthday

Princess Diana's dad's unseen photo sparks reaction: 'William's young Nana'

Princess Diana's dad's unseen photo sparks reaction: 'William's young Nana'
Princess Diana's brother Charles drops never-before-seen photo of their father with his friends

King Frederik, Queen Mary share update on Crown Prince’s future amid dating buzz

King Frederik, Queen Mary share update on Crown Prince’s future amid dating buzz
Crown Prince Christian spotted at Smukfest music festival with a girl, named Emma, sparking romance rumors

King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's 'UK' move

King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's 'UK' move
King Charles III spotted behind the wheel to attend morning service at Balmoral church

Meghan Markle accused of ‘piggybacking’ on Kardashians to sell As Ever products

Meghan Markle accused of ‘piggybacking’ on Kardashians to sell As Ever products
The Duchess of Sussex sent a beautiful gift basket to Khloé Kardashian to promote her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle real thoughts on Prince Harry rejoining Royals exposed

Meghan Markle real thoughts on Prince Harry rejoining Royals exposed
The Duchess of Sussex's true feelings over Prince Harry’s Royal Family return laid bare

Prince Harry faces heat over gesture toward Royal Family

Prince Harry faces heat over gesture toward Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex is accused of 'crawling back' after his effort to mend ties with firm