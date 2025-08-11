King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein are on a working visit to Saudi Arabia.
On its official Instagram Stories on Monday, August 11, the Royal Hashemite Court reported that the Monarch and Crown Prince met the Saudi future King, Mohammed bin Salman, for a high-level meeting in Neom.
In the clips shared by the Royal Court, King Abdullah and Prince Hussein can be seen warmly welcomed by the Saudi delegations and Prince Salman at Neom Palace.
“The King meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in NEOM. August 11, 2025. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and the keenness to consolidate them to achieve common interests and serve Arab and Islamic issues,” read the video’s translated caption.
They continued to share, “He [King Abdullah] discussed the most important developments in the region, most notably the current developments in Gaza and the West Bank.”
From Jordan, the high-stakes meeting was joined by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, reported Jordan Times.
Meanwhile, from the Saudi side, Governor of Tabuk Province Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a number of officials attended the meeting.