Princess Diana's dad's unseen photo sparks reaction: 'William's young Nana'

Princess Diana's brother Charles Earl Spencer shared never-before-seen photo of their father from his youth.
Charles kicked off his week with a delightful black-and-white photo of his father John Spencer standing alongside his classmates from Eton College.
The throwback photo from 1940 shared on Charles' Instagram account on Monday, August 11, saw his father striking a pose in a three-piece suit in the front courtyard of Althorp House.
Alongside the old photo, Charles penned a note to reveal the back story of the group portrait of John.
"They came to Althorp to help in the war effort - assisting the forestry department in Harlestone Firs, whose timber was being used by the armed services," Charles wrote in the caption.
"Quite a boy band feel to this image" he added.
Shortly after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with gushing remarks about his and Diana's father.
One user commented, "Eton Moody Blues! No mistaking which one is your father!"
Another added, "William's young Nana" with a eye-hearts emoji.
"What a great photo of your father and his classmates—you’re the double of him! I genuinely thought it was you before I read the caption," noted a third.
This update from Charles Spencer came after he offered fans a peek into his new book, A Very Private School's signing at Althorp House gift shop.