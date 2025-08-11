Home / Royal

Princess Madeleine's Foundation celebrates Father's Day in Brazil

The Princess of Sweden, Madeleine, marks Father's Day through Childhood Brazil foundation

Princess Madeleines Foundation celebrates Fathers Day in Brazil
Princess Madeleine's Foundation celebrates Father's Day in Brazil 

Princess Madeleine’s foundation, Childhood Brazil, has celebrated Father's Day with a heartfelt tribute.

The Princess of Sweden has played a key role in Childhood Brasil, which is a branch of the World Childhood Foundation. She became the Deputy Honorary Chair of the World Childhood Foundation in December 2024.

On Sunday, August 10, her foundation posted a heartwarming tribute for fathers “who play symbolic role in the formation of a child.”

The tribute post read, “The father figure can be represented by anyone who plays this symbolic role in the formation of a child. On this Father's Day, let's reflect on why this active presence is fundamental for the integral development of children and the transformation of society itself.”

It continued, “When a paternal presence happens, everyone wins - as children, as families and as society. And for you, what is missing so that the country is more present in the dynamics with the children?”

The message of Madeleine’s foundation came after she enjoyed summer break with her three kids and husband.

A few weeks back, the Princess of Sweden posted an adorable photo of her kids; Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, ten, and Princess Adrienne, seven.

She shares three children with husband Christopher O'Neill.

