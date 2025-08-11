Home / Royal

Meghan Markle unveils ‘With Love, Meghan’ holiday special as Netflix deal renews

The Duchess of Sussex announces ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 and ‘Holiday Celebration’ in delightful new statement

Meghan Markle is set to hit the Netflix soon with exciting new shows!

In a thrilling new update, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, quashing recent speculation that the partnership was ending soon.

Along with this, the Suits alum has also announced a new holiday special episode of her hit show, With Love, Meghan, releasing on the video streaming giant this December.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," stated the Duchess in a statement shared by Netflix.

She added, "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Later this month, With Love, Meghan Season 2 is also set to debut, featuring the mother of two return with a “fun and heartwarming” series of episodes.

Noting about the upcoming season, the OTT video platform stated, “From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together.”

Moreover, in the holiday special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, Prince Harry’s wife will take fans into their Montecito home for a magical festive celebration.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first sealed a deal with Netflix in 2020 after resigning from their royal duties.

