Chris Pratt celebrates son Jack’s 13 birthday with adorable family photos

The 'Jurassic World' actor shares his eldest son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris

Chris Pratt’s son has turned thirteen and he is celebrating the milestone to the fullest!

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 17, the Jurassic World actor shared a slew of adorable photos of his son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The heartfelt collage featured various moments including father-and-son pair posing in matching jerseys with "Pratt" on the back, visiting a farm, attending sporting events and working on DIY projects together.

"I have a teenager???" Pratt expressed his disbelief in the caption.

He went on to gush. "Jack, I can’t believe you are 13 today. I’ve watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming. I love you! Jesus is King.”

Pratt and Faris, who tied the knot in 2009 and parted ways in 2017, welcomed Jack on August 17, 2002.

During a previous interview, Pratt opened up about the bond between Jack and his younger siblings.

"There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone,” he said in a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Marvel alum is also a doting father to daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, as well as a 9-month-old son Ford, whom he shares with his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

