Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys intimate Yacht getaway with Vittoria Ceretti in Spain

The 'Titanic' actor and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since past two years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are enjoying a sizzling vacation!

On Friday, August 15, the 50-year-old actor and his 27-year-old girlfriend were seen enjoying a PDA-filled vacation near the island of Formentera, Spain.

In the photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the Titanic actor was spotted sharing a tender kiss with Vittoria on a luxury yacht.

The images also featured them spending time lounging together on the boat and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea.

Leonardo and Vittoria were not alone on the yacht as they were also seen mingling with a larger group on the boat.

One of the photos showed Vittoria placing her hand on Leonardo’s backside as they walked up stairs together.

For the outing, Vittoria opted for an animal-print string bikini, while the actor sported a pair of black swim trunks.

The couple’s outing comes after Leonardo shared that he is “done wasting time” while speaking to Esquire UK.

“Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” Leonardo, who was known for dating girls under the ages of 25, said.

He further added, “Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life. The personal, the professional — it's that you don't want to waste your time any more.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since August 2023.

