Barbara Palvin breaks silence on life changing surgery

Barbara Palvin has opened up about "painful" hospitalization for endometriosis surgery.
On Sunday, August, 17, the Hungarian-born model and actress gave a health update in an emotional statement.
Dylan Sprouse’s wife took to Instagram, sharing pictures from her hospital stay.
She wrote, “Hi guys, it's been a while! Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what l'm about to share - for some years now l've been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods.”
Barbara added, “Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me. But recently I've been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that.”
The Hercules actress explained that she had been going for annual checkups to her gynecologist and had thought that if she had endometriosis, she would have known about it by then.
However, it turned out that endometriosis couldn't be diagnosed with general examinations.
“So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference. If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out,” Barbara noted.
Barbara Palvin concluded the note sharing that she has taken "3 months" off from work to heal.