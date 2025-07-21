Khloé Kardashian finally posts 41st birthday bash pictures

Khloé Kardashian has finally posted pictures from her 41st birthday party, almost 3 weeks after hosting it.
The reality TV star took to Instagram to post carousel of images from her “favorite kind of party.”
In one frame, she can be seen posing with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Her momager, Kris Jenner, was also present at the birthday celebrations.
Khloé captioned the post, “My favorite kind of party with all my favorite people. Thank you.”
Another photo featured her daughter True Thompson posing with a “happy birthday mommy” cake.
Kris also posted a sweet tribute for her “incredible” daughter on social media.
She penned, “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know… your kindness, your strength, your loyalty, your humor, and that gigantic heart of yours make you such a gift to everyone around you.”
Kris added, “You give so much love to everyone around you, and you do it so effortlessly and so selflessly. You are the one who lifts us all up no matter the situation. You are the kind of daughter every mother dreams of. Supportive, thoughtful, generous, and loving. You’ve been my rock, my confidante, my greatest gift!”
To note, Khloé was born on June 27, 1984 in Los Angeles.