Michael Jackson accusers' explosive demands over alleged abuse revealed

Michael Jackson’s sexual assault accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, are demanding $400 million in damages over the alleged abuse.
The eye-popping figure was revealed in the latest court documents related to Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, who did not want the legedn's estate to pay all of the mounting legal fees pertaining to the case.
However, as per the docs obtained by Us Weekly, Michael’s executors stated that not paying the legal fees would have “profoundly destabilising consequences for the estate.”
Michael’s executors, John Branca and John McClain, revealed that if the estate does not pay all of its legal fees, they would not be able to continue their legal battle against James and Wade's lawsuits.
Michael’s estate has repeatedly denied the sexual assault allegations, and a rep for the estate shared with Page Six Wednesday, “The lawsuit has no merit, and Michael is innocent.”
Wade first filed his suit in 2013, alleging at the time that he had been molested and raped by the music icon when he was just a child, specifically from the ages of 7 to 14.
While James sued the following year, claiming that Michael had groomed him for sex when he first appeared in a Pepsi ad alongside the star at age 10.
Both men opened up about the alleged abuse they experienced in detail in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary in 2019.
Following that, Michael's estate sued HBO for violating a non-disparagement clause in a 1992 contract by agreeing to run the documentary.
The case was eventually settled in 2024 and HBO agreed to permanently remove the film from its platform.