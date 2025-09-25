Sean Combs gives exciting update from jail amid new assault allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has recently started a business class for fellow inmates at his Brooklyn jail amid new assault allegations by his ex-stylist.
In new court papers, the American rapper’s lawyers revealed that he began a six-week business course, called Free Game with Diddy in a bid to “spread his knowledge to his fellow inmates”.
As legal team of Sean made a plea for leniency, they mentioned that the rapper “scripted a 15-page class plan for the course, which is an educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development”.
The rapper reportedly outlined a curriculum for the business course prior to Manhattan federal trial where he was sentenced of prostitution-related charges, per Business Insider.
The outlet reported that Sean’s course would be provided to all the jail mates at the Metropolitan Detention Centre.
“There are no other educational courses offered at MDC, which is why ‘Free Game with Diddy’ had a substantial impact on many fellow inmates,” pointed out Sean’s legal team.
Interestingly, the rapper’s lawyers noted that Sean called his “Free Game course” as “one of the most impactful and important endeavours of his life” despite his many professional successes.
Sean’s attorney also revealed his goal and that is “to implement this program on a grander scale upon his release with programming to extend to youth in the community as well as in state operated facilities”.
Meanwhile, the jury has cleared Sean of the top charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy for now.