Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry

The Prince of Wales united with Prince Harry and King Charles over social cause

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince William has shared a major update after reportedly finding common ground with father King Charles and Prince Harry.

On October 26, the Prince of Wales made an important announcement via Instagram Stories.

He reposted three finalists of Earthshot prize 2025 and penned, “Choosing to repair and preserve our oceans for future generations. Bringing forward a new era where everyone uses the ocean sustainably.”

Tenure Facility, re.green and Tropical Forest Forever Facility were selected as three finalists in the Protect & Restore Nature category.

Upon receiving this delightful news, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change of Brazil Marina Silva shared a press release.

She said, “Being an Earthshot Prize Finalist is an honor that will help raise global awareness of this initiative, contributing to our efforts to secure public investors and private capital, as well as spreading the message to people around the world about the vital importance of tropical forests to our lives.”

Marina added, “Through the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, we can change the future of tropical forest conservation and provide long-term funding for those who protect them.”

William is set to attend the 2025 Earthshot Prize event in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. 

