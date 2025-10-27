King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025

Royal

King Frederik and Queen Mary are set to make history with by presenting the Royal Couple's Awards 2025.

On Monday, the Danish Royal Family announced that Their Majesty will present the esteemed awards for “the first time.”

After the abdication of the throne, the Crown Prince Couple's Awards became the Royal Couple's Awards and the royal couple will present the awards under the new name for the first time on October 27.

The recipient of the Culture Award is film director and screenwriter Christina Rosendahl, and Code of Care will receive the Social Award. The new Community Award is nominated to Green Neighborhood Communities.

As per Palace, “The Culture Prize goes to film director and screenwriter Christina Rosendahl, who through her artistic work has distinguished herself with personal, engaging and debate-provoking films, while the Social Prize is given to the nonprofit organization Code of Care.”

The statement continued, “The new Community Award goes to Green Neighborhood Communities, which spread green transition in the local community through more than 300 local communities across Denmark.”

This award ceremony will take place in the Riding House at Værket in Randers, and the show can be seen on DR1 and DRTV.

