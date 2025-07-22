King Charles' five controversies as Prince of Wales that followed his reign

King Charles Mountbatten Windsor III, who waited 73 years to become King, has successfully ascended the British throne after the demise of his mother, the late longest-serving Queen in history, Elizabeth II, in 2022.
But before succeeding to the throne, His Majesty was known for his services as the Prince of Wales.
During his Prince of Wales era, the 76-year-old monarch has faced controversies that have had a lasting impact on public perceptions of royal conduct and accountability.
As Prince of Wales, King Charles III faced intense scrutiny and debate from the infamous Camillagate leak to the Black Spider memos and his outspoken advocacy of alternative medicine, the following top five controversies seemingly challenged royal boundaries.
King Charles extra marital affair with his now wife Queen Camilla Parker Bowles - 'Camillagate'
During his marriage to the former Princess of Wales, Diana, His Majesty was having an extramarital affair with his now wife, Queen Camilla, back in 1993.
The affair emerged in the media when a private 1989 phone conversation between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles was leaked in 1993, featuring intimate and explicit remarks.
The scandal caused widespread embarrassment for the Prince of Wales and raised questions about his fitness for the future Crown.
King Charles marital collapse – 1994
Shortly after his alleged phone call, the British monarch cleared the air regarding his extramarital affair with Camilla in a sensational BBC interview in 1994.
This public revelation came during his troubled marriage to the late Princess Diana and followed years of rumours. It was seen as a turning point in royal life, significantly impacting the monarchy's image.
The "Black Spider" memos – 2000
As Prince of Wales, Charles reportedly sent several handwritten letters to UK government ministers on policy issues, including architecture, agriculture, and the Iraq war, which were known as "Black Spider" memos.
Their release in 2015 revealed a breach of constitutional neutrality expected of British royals.
Support for Alternative Medicine & Charity Scandal – 2000
Being the founder of the Prince’s Foundation for Integrated Health, Charles promoted homoeopathy and herbal remedies, sparking worldwide criticism from medical professionals.
The charity was later became embroiled in allegations of fraud, leading to its closure in 2010.
Protest against Prince Charles – 1994
On 26 January 1994, the 23-year-old Kang opened two blank shots from a starting pistol at King Charles, Prince of Wales, at the time.
During an Australia Day speech at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour in Sydney, the then-British King dodged the assassination attempt, which shook the walls of Buckingham Palace at the time.
The royal author, Henry Heming, explained that it was not an attempted assassination; he shot blank shots at His Majesty in protest of the treatment of Cambodian refugees in Australia.