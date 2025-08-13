Prince Harry wants to mark two major occasions with King Charles, William

Prince Harry finally wants to bury the hatchet with brother Prince William as emotional occasion approaches.
The Duke of Sussex who left the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle after they stepped down from their royal duties is willing to mark the upcoming sombre event with his dad King Charles and The Prince of Wales.
An inside source has lift the curtain on Harry's utmost desire to reunite with his family ahead of late mother Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary — who died on August 31, 1997 in a fatal car accident in Paris.
"Remembering Diana on the 30th anniversary of her death is also very important for her boys, and Harry is keen to mark it together," a source told Closer magazine.
They continued, "Harry desperately wants his brother’s involvement, or at least his blessing – and he wants to be able to return to his homeland without fearing tension or drama, as he strongly feels it’s what their mother would have wanted."
However, the source claimed that Prince Harry's efforts of reconciliation with the Royal Family will never be successful because William wouldn't involve if Meghan is there.
"But William is hesitant. He doesn’t want Meghan anywhere near a project about Diana. For him, it should only be about the brothers," the insider added.
Not only Diana's death anniversary, Harry is also willing his family members to be there at the Invictus Games 2027, which are set to held in Birmingham.
Although, there are almost two more years for Harry to make amends for his wrongdoings and mending rift with the Royal Family, he has already accelerated his efforts to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.
"Everything he’s doing right now is all for Diana, and he wants to make her proud – by making peace with his brother. Only time will answer whether his family will stand beside him," the insider added.